Circa Sports signs partnership with ProhiBet

Circa Sports will have access to ProhiBet’s cross-monitoring and notification platform.

US.- Circa Sports and ProhiBet have announced a partnership for the utilization of ProhiBet’s cross-monitoring and notification platform. ProhiBet was launched by US Integrity and Odds On Compliance last year.

The technology from ProhiBet provides a secure and transparent method for sports properties and sportsbook operators, to ensure athletes, coaches and league/school administrative staff remain compliant with the state regulations that govern sports betting activities.

ProhiBet’s managing director, Matt Heap, said: “We are excited to partner with Circa Sports. The fusion of ProhiBet’s encrypted data transfer system with Circa’s commitment to sports integrity will elevate the transparency and credibility for both existing and upcoming bettors.”

Last year, US Integrity and Odds On Compliance launched Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions. The firms launched ProhiBet, described as a prohibited bettor solution.

To protect the integrity of sports, states generally prohibit certain individuals, such as athletes, coaches and league officials, from wagering on particular sports. ProhiBet offers a solution for monitoring compliance with these requirements via an encrypted decentralised cross-monitoring and notification platform.

Meanwhile, last week it was announced that Circa Sports is now live at Silverton Casino Lodge in Las Vegas, with the permanent sportsbook due to open in March. Located adjacent to the Shady Grove Bar and Lounge, it has two betting windows, two self-service betting kiosks and four TV screens displaying odds.

It’s Circa Sports’ fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and its first in southwest Las Vegas. The 1,600 square feet permanent sportsbook will feature various seating options, a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks.