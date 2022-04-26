Circa Sports named Vegas Golden Knights’ sponsor

Circa Sports will feature on the Golden Knights' jerseys throughout the 2022-23 season.

The sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino has been named the first official jersey sponsor of the National Hockey League (NHL) team.

US.- The Las Vegas-based sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino, Circa Sports, has been named the first official jersey sponsor of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Vegas Golden Knights. Circa Sports brand will feature on Golden Knights jerseys during the hockey team’s home games at T-Mobile Arena during the 2022-23 season.

Derek Stevens, Circa Sports CEO, said: “From the very beginning, I have been an avid supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights. The D was one of the team’s very first sponsors, and today, I couldn’t be happier to share that for the next five years, Circa Sports will be the official sponsor of the team’s home jersey patch.

“Anyone who’s walked through Circa’s doors knows we’re passionate about sports, and I take great pride in connecting the Circa Sports brand with the first Vegas Born team in the ever-growing sports city of Las Vegas.”

Vegas Golden Knights president, Kerry Bubolz, added: “We are proud to continue our work with Circa Las Vegas through our first-ever jersey entitlement partnership. Circa Las Vegas and the Vegas Golden Knights both recognize the tradition within our historic community while also contributing an integral role in the growth of our beloved sports and entertainment industry.”

In September, Caesars Entertainment and the Washington Capitals announced a multi-year partnership. The announcement marked the Caps’ first agreement under the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program, which allows sponsor patches on kits from the start of the 2022-23 season. The deal sees the Caesars Sportsbook logo on the ice hockey team’s home jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena.

Circa Sports expands to Northern Nevada in deal with Legends Bay Casino

Circa Sports is to expand its sports betting offering to Northern Nevada in a partnership with Olympia Gaming. The sports betting platform will be available at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, East of Reno. The casino broke ground in March 2021 and is expected to open in summer.

