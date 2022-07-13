Cincinnati Bengals partners with Betfred

Ahead of the launch of sports betting in Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals and Betfred have announced a multi-year partnership to make Betfred the team’s official sports betting partner.

US.- A couple of days after applying for a sports betting licence in the state of Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals has announced a multi-year partnership with Betfred. With legalised sports betting set to launch on 1 January 2023 in Ohio, Betfred intends to launch a mobile sports betting app in the state.

Brian Sells, the Bengals’ vice president and chief marketing officer said: “The Bengals continue to look for exciting new ways to enhance the fan experience and this partnership will provide additional opportunities to engage with our fans.

“We look forward to working with Betfred to create fun, fan-focused activations that add to the excitement on gameday.”

The Bengals are one of 20 NFL teams to have at least one betting partner, and the second team in the league to partner with Betfred. The partnership includes a variety of fan engagement activations, promotions and free-to-play gaming opportunities.

Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group chief operating officer, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the Bengals as we continue to expand Betfred across the US and into Ohio with the launch of sports betting in the near future.

“The Bengals are a premier franchise with a passionate fanbase and a history of innovation that aligns with our brand. We look forward to engaging with fans across the state as we introduce them to unique betting promotions and content throughout the year.”

The Cincinnati Bengals has applied for approval as a Type-A sports gaming proprietor, which would allow it to offer an online product.

Under the state’s new gambling legislation, bettors in Ohio will be allowed to wager on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics. The law required all aspects of sports betting to begin simultaneously: online apps (Type A), brick-and-mortar sportsbooks (Type B), and bar kiosks (Type C).

Ohio may licence up to 50 mobile sportsbooks and 40 land-based betting sites. The land-based sites may be located at the state’s four casinos, seven racinos, and 10 professional sports venues.

A Type A licensee may contract with up to two mobile management services providers, but only if it “demonstrates that the second contract would generate an incremental economic benefit to the state without preventing another type A proprietor from securing a contract with a mobile management services provider.”

The schedule for sports betting licensing in Ohio

According to the schedule presented by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, applications from sports betting operators, casinos and professional sports teams are due by July 15. From that date, eligible bars interested in hosting kiosks can apply for licences, and those seeking a second Type A or Type B licence will also be able to apply. Those applications will be due by August 15.

On August 1, the compliance document licensing window opens for sportsbooks to submit responsible gaming plans, house rules, facility plans, geolocation procedures, required procedures, and equipment tests to state regulators. This phase ends on November 2.

All standard sports gaming employee applications must be submitted by November 2 and sportsbooks must also have their equipment ready for commission verification by December 2. Sports betting will go live on January 1, 2023.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”

