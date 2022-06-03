Churchill Downs appoints Katherine Armstrong as senior vice president of HR

Armstrong will replace Chuck Kenyon, who is retiring from the HR leadership role after 18 years.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced that Katherine Armstrong has been named senior vice president of human resources for the company. Armstrong takes over the role from Chuck Kenyon, who is retiring after 18 years of leading CDI’s HR department.

Armstrong has served as VP of culture for CDI since April 2021, a role in which she was responsible for developing a strategic vision for a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the company’s core mission and values. In addition to her new corporate HR responsibilities, Armstrong will continue to direct CDI’s internal culture strategy, including diversity, equity and inclusion.

Before joining CDI, Armstrong was the founder and president of Success Track LLC, a strategic HR consulting firm with an emphasis on culture transformation, DE&I strategy and leadership coaching. She previously held senior leadership roles in HR at companies in the gaming and hospitality industries. Armstrong holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Jackson State University.

Armstrong’s promotion is effective immediately and will include a transitional handoff period with Kenyon, whose retirement is effective August 1.

“Katherine brings over two decades in executive HR leadership experience in areas such as HR strategy and organizational development,” said CDI CEO Bill Carstanjen. “She has quickly earned the respect and trust of everyone on our team. We congratulate her on her new role and look forward to her impactful leadership as our company continues to grow.”

Carstanjen thanked Chuck for the “tremendous personal contributions” he made the organisation “and, just as importantly, to the development and success of the individuals who make up our company.”

