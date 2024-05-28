Choctaw Landing opens in Oklahoma

The new resort and casino by the Choctaw Nation has celebrated its grand opening with over 300 attendees.

Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which included dancers and singers. Visitors participated in traditional Choctaw activities. The Oklahoma resort and casino features a gaming space with 600 slot machines and eight table games. Resort services, including conference services, pool opening, concert, and cultural entertainment will start later.

The resort includes 100 guest rooms with 15 suites, three conference rooms, more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant. It also features a resort fitness centre, a pool area, two hot tubs, three fire pits and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Batton said: “Any time you can bring our culture and our history together, along with economic development for our Tribal members and the citizens of this area, it’s a great day. We broke ground down here two years ago, and to see our grand opening today and all the things we’re going to be able to bring to McCurtain County, it’s exciting. I love that we’re seeing our culture and history displayed here and that it’s an economic boost to this area. Hopefully people will learn about Choctaw Nation here more than ever before.”

