Checkd Group secures affiliate licence in Ontario

The firm has also announced the appointment of Callum Broxton as its head of US operations.

Canada.- Online gambling business Checkd Group has secured an affiliate licence in the Canadian province of Ontario. Issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the licence will enable the firm to launch its FlashPicks sports betting community site in the Canadian province.

Checkd Group has also announced the appointment of Callum Broxton as its head of US operations. Broxton spent the last six years in Checkd’s division as head of social, head of brand operations and commercial manager.

He said: “Ontario is an important sports betting market and one where there is a high bar in terms of meeting regulatory requirements. To have gained our first licence in Canada is a major milestone, serving to underline the rapid progress since we launched FlashPicks in the US earlier this year.

“We have been working hard to increase the range of experts that we can utilise to help inform and educate FlashPicks’ rapidly growing community and it is gratifying to be able to serve sports enthusiasts right across North America ahead of what is sure to be an exciting NFL season. Our aim is to provide the community with stats and information that can inform their picks – and hopefully help create some winners.”

“On a personal note, six years on from first joining the company it’s a great privilege to head up Checkd’s international arm, just in time for the football season. We have some very exciting plans ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”

Checkd Group recently named Will Tyrrell as its director of UK media. He is responsible for securing “innovative partnerships” with operators and media organisations as the igaming business looks to expand. Tyrrell has been with Checkd Group since it acquired his Oddschanger online betting hub in 2017. He most recently served as head of marketing.