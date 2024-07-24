Charity Commission finds no fault with GambleAware

A complaint had suggested the charity had a conflict of interest.

UK.- The industry-backed responsible gambling charity and grant-making body GambleAware has announced that the Charity Commission for England and Wales has closed its investigation of the organisation and its trustees. No fault was found.

In March, the regulator received a complaint from The Good Law Project, which claimed that GambleAware had a conflict of interest due to its funding from the gambling industry. The campaign organisation said the charity had breached its duties as the chief commissioner of gambling harm research, education and treatment (RET) projects, services, and organisations in the UK by allegedly spreading false information about gambling-related harm and suicides.

The Good Law Project also questioned the effectiveness of the treatment services commissioned by GambleAware. However, GambleAware rejected the allegations and said the Good Law Project had reported inaccuracies.

Following the closure of the case, GambleAware CEO Zoe Osmond said yesterday: “The Charity Commission has written to GambleAware to confirm the case has been closed without criticism or findings against the organisation. The regulator has stated unequivocally that they are ‘assured that the trustees have taken appropriate steps to both ensure its [GambleAware’s] independence from the gambling industry and to address reputational risks arising from its current funding model’.

“Importantly, the Commission has also stated it is ‘satisfied that the charity’s reliance on industry funding does not impact decision-making about its activities’. We were pleased to see the Commission acknowledge our robust policies and governance processes as well as the important role our Lived Experience Council plays in providing advice and direction to our activities, among others.”

Osmond added: “Gambling harms have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. GambleAware is wholly dedicated to advancing our charitable purposes for the public benefit, which is why we have long called for the introduction of a statutory levy on the gambling industry to provide long-term sustainable funding for the treatment, support and prevention of gambling harms.

“We urge anyone experiencing harm to reach out. Help and support are available through the National Gambling Support Network and the National Gambling Helpline, offering free, confidential assistance 24/7 to those in need.”