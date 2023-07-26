Century Casinos completes acquisition of Rocky Gap Casino Resort operations

Rocky Gap is located in Flintstone, Maryland, in Rocky Gap State Park.

US.- Century Casinos has announced that it has completed its acquisition of the operations of Rocky Gap Casino Resort from Golden Entertainment for approximately $56.1m. Rocky Gap is located in Flintstone, Maryland, in Rocky Gap State Park.

An affiliate of VICI Properties has acquired a related interest in the land and building associated with Rocky Gap for approximately $203.9m and the company has amended its triple net master lease agreement with VICI to add the Rocky Gap property. The amendment to the master lease agreement includes an increase in initial annualized rent of approximately $15.5m.

The resort occupies approximately 270 acres and includes an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a 5,000 square-foot events centre, meeting spaces, a spa and outdoor activities. The property has over 25,000 square feet of gaming floor, 630 slot machines, 16 table games 198 hotel rooms and five food and beverage venues.

The property has invested approximately $10m in improvements to its hotel, slot machines, restaurants, and sports lounge.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-CEOs of Century Casinos, said: “We are very excited to be expanding into Maryland,” “Rocky Gap is a great addition to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the staff and community to continue the current success at this property into the future,” Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

