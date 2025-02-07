Major League Baseball and Sportradar announce expanded, exclusive partnership through 2032 

The new deal solidifies the partnership between the two organisations.

The deal aims to unlock the full potential of MLB’s data and audiovisual (AV) content.

Press release.- Major League Baseball (MLB) and Sportradar announced a long-term extension and expansion of their decade-long partnership, set to begin with the 2025 season, aimed at unlocking the full potential of MLB’s data and audiovisual (AV) content while growing America’s pastime worldwide.

As part of the agreement, MLB has acquired an equity stake in Sportradar, further solidifying the partnership between the two organisations and supporting future growth opportunities.

Under the new terms, Sportradar, in partnership with MLB, will exclusively distribute MLB’s ultra-low latency official data, media content, including MLB Statcast Data, and AV content across its global client network, which spans 800 sportsbook clients and 900 media companies. The continued, growing popularity of baseball in markets like Latin America and Asia, combined with the increasing legalisation of sports betting, creates an opportunity for expanded utilisation of MLB content and data.

To ensure the integrity of the sport, Sportradar will continue to provide best-in-class integrity services, including Sportradar’s Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to monitor global betting activity, as well as offer investigative and educational support to MLB.

Additionally, Sportradar and MLB will collaborate on the creation of AI-driven products powered by player tracking data to create immersive, hyper-personalized fan experiences.

See also: Sportradar reports notable decline in match-fixing in 2024

In consideration of the rights and benefits granted under the arrangement, Sportradar will pay the applicable annual license fees and MLB will be issued up to an aggregate of 1,855,724 Class A ordinary shares during the term, subject to customary terms, conditions and adjustments.

Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, Media & Business Development, said: “Sportradar has been a great partner to MLB, particularly helping us navigate the legalisation and continued evolution of the global sports betting landscape. Over the course of our partnership, Sportradar has consistently developed great products utilising MLB’s best-in-class data. MLB is delighted to continue innovating with Sportradar to create engaging products and services for MLB fans globally.”

Carsten Koerl, chief executive officer at Sportradar, said: “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with MLB, and this agreement represents a new, exciting chapter in our journey together. Our collaboration is not only about leveraging cutting-edge technology and content but also working together to create innovative products that enhance fan engagement and bring fans closer to the game. By combining our strengths, we can unlock new opportunities and reach more sports fans around the globe to shape the future of sports entertainment. This deal, which is immediately accretive to our business, will drive value for our shareholders as we continue to expand margins and generate strong cash flow.”

Sportradar has been an official partner of MLB since 2019. Most recently, MLB selected Sportradar’s Synergy Sports Coaching & Scouting solution to provide unparalleled sports performance analysis to the league and its 30 Clubs.



