CBS Sports and Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum division win prestigious Sports Emmy for RomoVision

RomoVision won the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at the 43rd annual Sports Emmys.

Press release.- After just one NFL season, RomoVision has been awarded the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at the 43rd annual Sports Emmys. Delivered as part of a partnership between CBS Sports and Second Spectrum, a division of Genius Sports, RomoVision is an interactive new feature that combines rich tracking data, computer vision and live augmentations to power immersive NFL broadcasts.

By combining the NFL’s Next Gen Stats (NGS) feed with Second Spectrum’s live video augmentation pipeline, RomoVision presents a new form of storytelling. Precise player movements are tracked and drawn on-screen during first replays which are accompanied by Tony Romo’s passion and forensic analysis to provide fans with incredible levels of insight and customization.

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award is one of the most prestigious Sports Emmys, recognizing outstanding tech-based innovations in sports production and broadcasting.

“We are incredibly proud of the innovative work done by our dedicated technical and creative teams along with our great partners at CBS to make RomoVision come alive,” said Rajiv Maheswaran, president at Second Spectrum. “We are grateful for the recognition and look forward to continuing to improve and personalize the experiences of sports fans everywhere.”

“Winning a Sports Emmy is a fantastic achievement that demonstrates how we are redefining fan engagement across the entire sports industry,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “RomoVision is leading a new wave of broadcast innovations, and Rajiv and his team have done a brilliant job working with CBS to gamify and enrich the NFL viewing experience.”

Second Spectrum was acquired by Genius Sports, the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, in May 2021. Genius Sports is the NFL’s exclusive distributor of official league data, helping to power the future of NFL fan experiences using personalized, data-driven technology.

