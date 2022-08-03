Catena Media signs first mayor US deal with Advance Local

Catena Media has signed a multi-year partnership to provide online casino and sports betting content to Advance Local, owner of NJ.com.

US.- Catena Media has announced its first large media agreement in North America with a multi-year partnership to provide online casino and sports betting content to the media company Advance Local, owner of the NJ.com website.

Catena Media will offer betting content on NJ.com, expanding its network of online sports betting and casino writers across North America. The media company will inform readers about trends and opportunities in online sports betting and casino and will also promote a safe betting culture.

Under the partnership, revenue will be shared between the parties. Catena Media expects the deal to be earnings enhancing from late Q3.

Dustin Gouker, vice president of Catena’s North American content operations, said: “This is a forward-looking opportunity for Catena Media, allowing our sports betting experts to engage directly with a broader audience in the New Jersey market and nationally. Our goal is to help readers become more informed with sports betting and online casino products and to help promote a safer and more productive gaming culture.”

Howard Kamen, VP of sports betting & igaming at Advance Local added: “Sports betting and online casino gaming are rapidly evolving in New Jersey and beyond, and this partnership with Catena Media is a fantastic way for us to engage our readers with top-notch content and help them to better understand the landscape.”

Catena Media reviews strategy after acquisition interest

Catena Media has said that it has begun a strategic review following acquisition interest for parts of its business, including its Ask Gamblers casino brand and its financial trading unit. Catena said it would review potential transactions, structural changes and strategic initiatives to decide on the best long-term approach.

It said the review will look at “all feasible alternatives and assets” including the potential sale of some assets, not only the AskGamblers brand and the financial trading business, however it has ruled out the possibility of any immediate move.