Casino Montreal workers vote for strike action

More than 90 per cent of the union members voted in favour of the strike.

The strike could take place over the Canadian Gran Prix weekend.

Canada.- More than 1,000 employees from the Casino Montreal, in Québec, have voted for a five-day strike. A date has not been set, but the strike could take place over the Formula 1 Canadian Gran Prix weekend. The Gran Prix takes place between June 16 and 18 on the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit on Île Notre-Dame, where the casino is located.

Some 91 per cent of the members of the CSN-affilliated union voted in favour of the strike. They aim to accelerate the wage negotiations with employer Loto-Quebec, which have been ongoing since June 2022. Meanwhile, the casino operator has expressed its commitment to maintaining normal operations.

Employer Loto-Québec said its casinos in the province would continue working normally despite pressure from the union. Montreal Gazette reports that the operator said it has already provided “two comprehensive and generous monetary offers” that it believes are suitable to “address the major issues of attraction, retention and the economic context.”