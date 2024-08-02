Casino in Alberta expands access for families

River Cree Resort and Casino now allows minors to pass through indoor spaces.

Canada.- The River Cree Resort and Casino at Enoch Cree Nation, Edmonton, has begun permitting children to access its indoor areas. Previously, due to provincial and AGLC regulations, minors were not allowed to pass through the casino areas and had to go outside to reach other parts of the resort, including ice rinks, event spaces, and dining options.

See also: Inspired signs partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis

With the new policy, minors can move through the resort’s indoor spaces, although they will still be restricted from gambling areas and must be accompanied by an adult at all times.