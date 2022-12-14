Many people associate California with several things, including sunshine and movie stars. Its gambling landscape is a little complex, admittedly – but you will find multiple casinos in the state. But if you want to play different things, such as the lottery, you’ve got that option as well.

The California State Lottery has daily events, and the California Lottery Pick 3 – also known as the California Daily Lottery – is one of those.

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the California Daily Lottery 3 – plus much more. Let’s get started.

What Is California Daily Lottery 3?

California Daily Lottery 3 is a daily lottery that is much simpler than it seems. All you need to do is pick three numbers that you think you need to win, and these numbers must be between 0 and 9.

The California Daily Lottery 3 has two draws each day, giving people plenty of opportunities to win. These take place in the early afternoon and during the evening.

If you don’t want to choose the numbers yourself, you can also pick a random generator to choose your potentially-winning numbers. Every time you play the game, you’ll pay $1 to enter.

How Is California Daily Lottery 3 Different From the Other California Lotteries?

The California Daily Lottery 3 is one of the state lottery’s many games, and the main difference is that you choose three numbers. Daily 4, for example, requires that you select four numbers that you think will win.

Another California State Lottery game is Fantasy 5, which is different from the California Lottery pick 3 version. You choose five numbers, but the pool you can pick from is much wider. Instead of 0-9, you’ll need to select what you think will win between 1 and 39 instead.

Another popular California lottery game is Mega Millions. You can play this in multiple jurisdictions, and it works in a similar way to the Euromillions and National Lottery games that you might have seen occur outside the US.

Somewhat of a hybrid of the Mega Millions is SuperLotto Plus. This also has similarities with Powerball, which many people enjoy playing in the US and beyond.

Another popular California Daily Lottery game is Daily Derby, which – as you might have guessed from the name – somewhat resembles horse racing. Rather than picking numbers, you select horses – and these numbers are between 1 and 12. While the California Daily Lottery 3 game costs $1, the Daily Derby is $2.

California Lottery Scratchers

While you can play daily draws like the California lottery pick 3, that’s not the only way you can join the fun. If you don’t want to wait for the draws, you can try your hand at the selection of instant scratchcard games that are available.

These scratchers work in a similar way to what you’d expect from other games of this kind elsewhere. The aim is to scratch with a coin or something similar, in the hope of winning a prize. If you meet the necessary criteria, you can win various rewards straight away.

Hotspot California Lottery

While the Daily Lottery 3 and other California State Lottery games only happen a couple of times each day, you don’t have to play either these or scratchcards. If you’re looking for something in between, the Hotspot California Lottery is well worth your time instead.

The Hotspot California Lottery works in similar ways to some of the other lottery games on our list. However, it has one main difference: You don’t need to wait as long for the draws to take place.

When playing the Hotspot California Lottery, the draws occur every four minutes. Yes, you read that right. You can choose between one and 10 numbers if you want to play. Draws take place between 6 am and 2 am each day, so you’ve got plenty of opportunities to potentially win.

Is There a California Lottery App?

While some people around the world still go into the store and purchase lottery tickets, that’s not always the case anymore. For many people, doing so is inconvenient. Many countries have heeded this market demand and developed smartphone apps that allow people to participate more quickly.

But is this also the case for the California State Lottery?

The answer is yes – there is an app for the California State Lottery. You can download the app for both iOS and Android devices.

In the app, you can keep up to date with all of the main draws. You can also use the Check-a-ticket feature to see whether you won any of the lottery draws or not.

When using the app, it’s also possible to keep an eye on all of your submissions.

Where Else Can You Play the California Daily Lottery?

If you live in California, it’s relatively easy to play the California Daily Lottery. The state has several stores selling tickets, and you should have next to no issues finding one of these – especially if you live in one of the bigger cities.

But can you purchase lottery tickets for the California Lottery Pick 3, Hotspot California Lottery, or something else if you live outside of the state?

Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Are There Any Nearby States With State Lotteries?

In addition to California, you’ll find plenty of nearby states that have their own lotteries. In fact, most states in the US do – and the same is true in territories such as Puerto Rico. Since we’re talking about the Golden State, however, we’ll focus on those states that are nearby.

Oregon

Oregon is just north of California, and you’ll find a state lottery if you live here. The state lottery was founded in 1994, and you will find numerous different types of games available, including scratch cards.

You can also participate in different jackpot games, along with keno and more. Like California, the state lottery has a dedicated app – and you check your tickets here. Lottery tickets are available to purchase from licensed resellers; the Oregon Lottery also operates sports betting in the state.

Washington

If we head just north of Oregon, Washington is another state with its own lottery. As with the other states mentioned, you’ll find a wide selection of lottery games available – such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

Scratch cards are also available, and you will find several jackpot games to play. The scratch cards are available at multiple prices; you can pay anywhere from $1 to $30 if you wish to participate.

New Mexico

New Mexico is one of the southernmost US states, and it’s also one of the smaller ones across the whole country. The lottery has a lot of similarities with the Californian version, such as its own equivalents of the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. On top of that, you will also find fast play and the nationwide Powerball.

Throughout the year, the New Mexico Lottery has multiple promotions. You can find all of the latest results on its website, making it easy to determine whether you’ve won anything.

Everything You Need to Know About the California Daily Lottery 3

The California Lottery Pick 3 is an exciting game to play if you live in the state, but it’s not the only thing you’ve got at your fingertips. You will find plenty of other interesting opportunities to win, such as the Hotspot California Lottery and Daily Lottery 4.

If none of the above take your fancy, it’s worth thinking about trying your luck with the scratch cards on offer instead. All of these are easy to purchase if you’re in the state, but you’ll have to look at alternative options if you live somewhere else. If you’re a resident in California, why not give these a try for yourself?