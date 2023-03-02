Is Gambling Legal in Florida?

Florida attracts millions of tourists every year for several reasons. Some go to enjoy everything that Disney World has to offer, whereas others go to soak in the sun on various beaches. If you’re partial to a good flutter, you might wonder whether gambling is allowed in the Sunshine State.

Understanding gambling laws in Florida is sometimes a little confusing. Some forms of betting are legal, but only for a small selection of operators. Meanwhile, certain types of gambling aren’t allowed for anyone whatsoever.

If you’re confused about Florida’s gambling regulations, you’re in the right place. This article will reveal everything you need to know. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Gambling is legal in Florida, but only tribal casinos are allowed to offer services of this kind. Commercial operators are shut out of the state completely.

If you’re of the legal gambling age (more on that in a moment), you can bet at one of Florida’s many tribal casinos. Many of the state’s largest cities have intriguing venues where you can enjoy numerous games at.

Slot machines are legal at regulated casinos in Florida, and you can also enjoy land-based poker at venues that offer it. Charitable forms of gambling are also legal, as are some forms of horse racing.

To gamble legally in Florida, you must be at least 21 for casinos. The legal age for poker, bingo, lottery, and pari-mutuel games is 18.

What Cities in Florida Have Gambling Casinos?

Florida has several casinos scattered throughout the state – and below, you’ll find a list of the cities that offer them.

Miami

Miami is one of the most popular cities to visit in Florida, and it’s well-known as a party destination. As you might also have guessed, you’ll find plenty of casinos here; over 30, to be precise.

Some of Florida’s most popular casinos are in Miami. Calder Casino at Miami Gardens is arguably the best. Here, you’ll find numerous table games – along with several slot games and more. If you’re interested in live events, a selection of these also takes place throughout the year.

Casino Miami is another popular venue in the city, and it features thousands of slot machine games. You can also try your luck at the Magic City Casino, while the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Center is just outside the downtown area in the Everglades.

Dania Beach

Dania Beach has one primary casino that people go to, known as The Casino @ Dania Beach. Here, you can play numerous table games – including baccarat and craps. On top of that, you’ve got access to hundreds of slot machines – each with different themes and opportunities to win.

At this casino, you also have the opportunity to participate in jackpots. Moreover, you can enjoy food and numerous other forms of entertainment. If you’re interested in purchasing merchandise, you’ll have the opportunity to do precisely that at this venue as well.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is not too far north of Miami, and it offers a lot to visitors looking for an alternative. You’ll find plenty of beaches and places to eat – and yes, you’ve got a few casinos to choose from as well.

Arguably the best casino in the Fort Lauderdale area is the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood. Here, you can try thousands of slot games and enjoy live entertainment. The venue offers bingo, too; it was actually the first large-stakes bingo hall in the US.

Close to Hollywood is Hallandale Beach, and here, you’ll find another casino you can try during your visit to Florida. The Gulfstream Racing Park and Casino has horse racing on offer, and you can also enjoy multiple kinds of slot games. A selection of video table games is available here, as are various other offerings.

Okeechobee

The main casino in Okeechobee is Seminole Casino Brighton. Here, you can play on more than 400 different slots – in addition to enjoying a game of bingo if you’d prefer to do that instead. The casino prides itself on being the main destination of this kind in Central Florida.

At the Seminole Casino Brighton, you can also participate in numerous live table games – including blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold’em. Moreover, if you start feeling hungry, you’ll find a restaurant and lounge at the venue.

Pompano Beach

Harrah’s is one of the most recognizable casino brands in the US, and you’ll find a venue in Pompano Beach. It’s one of the bigger casinos in the Sunshine State, with more than 1,200 slot machines available on the casino floor. Moreover, you can participate in numerous poker games and pit your wits against others.

Besides the gaming experiences, Harrah’s Pompano Beach also has a steakhouse. If you fancy staying the night, you have the opportunity to book a room at the venue.

Tampa

Tampa is one of the most important cities in Florida, and it’s also where you’ll find the state’s largest casino. But did you also know that Hard Rock Tampa is not just the biggest casino in Florida – but the sixth-largest in the world?

The casino has numerous games available, including progressive jackpots. You can also enjoy high-limit table games, plus slots and poker offerings.

At Hard Rock Tampa, you can enjoy a wide selection of bars to drink at – plus grills where you can grab a bite to eat.

Other Cities in Florida With Casinos

We’ve covered some of the main cities in Florida with casinos, but these aren’t the only ones. You will find venues in numerous others, but we didn’t want to make the article entirely a list of places.

Coconut Creek is one area with casinos in Florida, and Hialeh is another. You’ll also find venues in each of the following cities:

Port Richey

Port Canaveral

Immokalee

How Many Casinos Are There in Florida?

In total, you will find 78 casinos dotted throughout Florida. With 18, Miami has the biggest number of venues in one place. However, you don’t need to stay in Miami if you want a flutter; you’ve got 30 other options for cities with casinos in Florida.

What Are the Biggest Casinos in Florida?

Now that you know how many cities have casinos in Florida, let’s look at which ones are the biggest. Below, you can learn more about the three largest casinos in the Sunshine State.

Hard Rock Tampa

Hard Rock Tampa is a pretty big beast to tame, covering 190,000 square feet in total. The casino opened in 2004, and it has since become a huge hit with Floridians and people from further afield. The venue has 5,000+ slot machines, in addition to a smoke-free casino.

You will find another casino, too, which is close to a bar and deli. On top of that, you can play over 90 VIP slots. The venue is open round-the-clock.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Another of the biggest casinos in Florida is Seminole Casino, which is located in Coconut Creek. Like Hard Rock Tampa, it’s operated by the Seminole Tribe. The venue in Coconut Creek has over 2,000 slot machines, along with 300 slots in a smoke-free location of the casino.

At Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, you have the opportunity to participate in progressive jackpots. Moreover, you can play multiple table games – including blackjack, Mississippi Stud, and baccarat.

Magic City Casino

Another of the largest casinos in Florida is Magic City Casino, which you’ll find in Miami. The casino has around 800 slot machines for you to play, along with a poker room for you to play if you’d prefer. Moreover, you can enjoy several promotions throughout the week.

Magic City Casino also has an area where you can watch some of the main live sporting events going on. It’s open at different times throughout the week.

What Forms of Gambling Are Currently Illegal in Florida?

While you can gamble on several things in Florida, you’ll also find a wide selection of things that are illegal. To ensure that you don’t land yourself in trouble, we’ll go over the main ones here.

As we mentioned earlier, you should remember that gambling in Florida is restricted to tribal casinos only. Commercial operators must partner with one of the state’s tribes if they want to offer their services here.

While some have suggested legalizing sports betting in Florida, nothing has materialized as of February 2023. Moreover, all forms of online gambling are illegal – regardless of whether you bet on casino games or sports.

Is gambling legal in Florida? The short answer is yes, and you will find plenty of casinos dotted throughout the state. Miami is a particular hotspot for these venues, with dozens located in the city’s perimeters. Further afield, however, you’ll also find several venues worth checking out.

Casinos in Florida offer several forms of gambling, including numerous table games. On top of that, you can participate in a wide selection of slot games – with many casinos providing hundreds of opportunities.

If you fancy staying the night, many casinos in Florida allow you to do precisely that. Moreover, you can enjoy numerous kinds of entertainment – such as live events and food.

