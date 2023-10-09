Calls for investigation into sports betting manipulation in Peru

There have been calls for the Betsson Liga 1 to be suspended.

The Association of Professional Footballers of Peru has called for a probe into Liga 1 matches.

Peru.- The Association of Professional Footballers of Peru (Safap) has called on the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) to launch an investigation into performances in Liga 1 matches due to suspicions of manipulation for sports betting purposes. There have even been calls for the Betsson-sponsored league to be suspended pending a probe.

Safap president Roberto Silva Pró raised concerns about potential corruption, including claiming that a player was threatened at gunpoint. The Callao-based club Academia Cantolao, mainly known for its youth team, has also raised concerns about the corruption of its players for betting.

The Safap said: “We have been carrying out a campaign (not only internally, but also in the media) with our members regarding match-fixing and sports betting for some time. They are aware of the consequences of participating in these types of activities. They know they can be excluded from football forever.”

The Colombian player Mario Tajima, who plays for Academia Cantolao, told media there was a sports betting mafia in the country.

He said: “It is known that there is a mafia that has been working for a long time. It is not my place to mention names, but it is time for a change. I hope what happened in Bolivia doesn’t happen to us. It’s not just the players. There are people in other places who are responsible.”

Elsewhere in South America, the government of Chile has ordered sports bodies to respect a Supreme Court ruling that clarifies that online gambling is currently illegal.

The Supreme Court ordered the government to block access to online gambling sites earlier this month after the state-owned lottery and pools operator Polla Chilena de Beneficencia lodged a complaint against the activity, which it says is detrimental to its business.

As a result, the Supreme Court ruled that 23 operators are working illegally in the county. It named them as bwin, Betano, Betway, Betcris, Betsson, BetWarrior, BetSala, Betfair, Betplay, Bodog, bet365, Coolbet, JuegaenLinea, 1xbet, Rivalo, Rojabet, Micasino, Latamwin, Estelarbet, KTO, Marathonbet, Rushbet and Sportingbet.