Eagle Mountain Casino opens in California

Eagle Mountain Casino has celebrated its opening in Porterville.

US.- Eagle Mountain Casino has celebrated its opening at 1850 West Street, off Highway 65 next to the Porterville Fairgrounds in Porterville, California. Owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe, the new casino offers over 1,700 slots and 20 table games.

The original casino opened in 1990 in the Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Reservation, but it had to be relocated due to flooding in 2020. The original venue remains closed.

The new Eagle Mountain Casino features a 2,000-seat event centre, a hotel-convention centre, a 24-hour diner and a sports bar and grill. It continues to host some original features, including the River Steak House and the Yokuts Coffee House.

Tule River Tribe chairman Neil Peyron said: “I want to congratulate the Eagle Mountain Casino team for their dedication and hard work. They are the backbone of our success. We are grateful for them and all our patrons that would drive the road to the reservation to go there and enjoy some of the best entertainment in our area.”

Matthew Mingrone, general manager at Eagle Mountain Casino, added: “Congratulations to the Tule River Tribe and the Eagle Mountain Casino team for opening our new property. We’re happy to say that the new property is Tule River through and through, as there are artifacts and basket weaves throughout the property. This is truly Eagle Mountain Casino and the Tule River Tribe’s accomplishment. We’re happy to be able to tell you we are open for business, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on your faces.”

California’s Tachi Palace Casino Resort close to finishing upgrades

Tachi Palace Casino Resort, the gaming facility owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, California, has provided an update on its upgrades. It plans to host an opening celebration in May.

The first-floor renovation of the casino is almost complete, with a 60,000-square-foot thematic “Casino of the Moon” gaming space. Meanwhile, the Sun Table Games Pit (inspired by “brilliant sun themes offering a brighter, exciting, high-energy gaming atmosphere,”) was completed in March, and half of the main table games pit has been upgraded with a Great Gatsby theme.