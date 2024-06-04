California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort hosts job fairs

The hiring events started on June 1 and will continue until June 28.

US.- California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort has scheduled job fairs for June. The resort looks to fill 100 full and part-time positions, including housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), security officers, VIP driver, cage cashiers, table games dealers, food and beverage servers, cooks, food court attendants, bus persons and kitchen workers.

The hiring events started on June 1 and will continue until June 28. Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, life insurance and long-term disability insurance and tuition reimbursement. Interested candidates can visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center for interviews before completing the online application.

Last year, Thunder Valley Casino Resort celebrated its 20th anniversary. The venue opened its doors in 2003 and since 2011 it has been rated as an AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort.

Over the years, Thunder Valley has expanded with new amenities, including the addition of a 17-story luxury hotel with over 400 rooms, spa and an outdoor pool with private cabanas and a bar. In 2018, it opened a new 27-table poker room and a 800-seat Bingo Hall. The resort opened The Venue, the property’s new 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

