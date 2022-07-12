California Democrats oppose push to legalise online sports betting

On November 8, Californians will be able to vote on two ballot measures on sports betting.

US.- California’s Democratic Party has stated that its representatives intend to oppose the legalisation of online sports wagering and will not support initiatives proposed for the November ballot.

The party has voted to oppose the Corporate Online Gambling Prop (Proposition 27), which seeks to legalise online sports betting and to remain neutral on the Tribal Sports Wagering Act (Proposition 26), which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.

A group representative, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians tribal chairman, Reid Milanovich, said: “By opposing Prop 27, California Democrats rejected out-of-state corporations and reaffirmed their commitment to California’s Indian tribes.

“Prop 27 is not a solution to anything. It would expose children to a massive expansion of gambling and turn every cell phone, gaming console, tablet and laptop into a gambling device. Prop 27 is a direct attack on tribal gaming and Indian self-reliance.”

On November 8, Californians will be able to vote on the two ballot measures on the legalisation of sports betting. That’s after the California Secretary of State’s Office reclassified the California Solutions to Homeless and Mental Health Solutions Act as an “eligible statewide ballot measure, adding mobile betting to the ballot.

If both initiatives pass in November, they will only be able to be implemented if they are determined not to be in conflict with each other. The propositions were backed by online sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM and attracted around 1.1m valid signatures – well above the 997,000 required to make the ballot.