California’s Chicken Ranch Casino installs new Velvix slot machines

The venue has installed West Wanted and Battle Mania slot machines.

US.- Chicken Ranch Casino in California has added two Velvix slot machines, West Wanted and Battle Mania. The location has nine table games, more than 580 machines and a bingo hall

It is currently developing a five-story hotel scheduled to open in 2024. Once completed, it will offer 196 hotel rooms, a 12,000-square-foot conference space, restaurants and, naturally, chicken-themed dining.

Chicken Ranch Casino director of gaming Christoph Phipps said: “We were immediately attracted to Velvix’s game themes, especially both West Wanted and Battle Mania. They speak to our audience and our location very well. We are excited to build a relationship with a new manufacturer, especially as we look to launch our new resort in 2024.”

Velvix managing director Chris Wieners added: “The entire team at the Chicken Ranch Casino has been supportive of us as a new manufacturer. Their interest in trying new themes and working with us as they look to build their slot floor footprint is incredibly exciting – I look forward to a long-term relationship with their Tribe.”

Oklahoma’s Comanche Nation Casino (CNC) was the first US venue to offer machines from the Los Angeles-based slot developer. In 2022, the venue installed six Velvix slot machines on its gaming floor.

California reinstates moratorium on cardroom expansion

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 341, which extends the state’s moratorium on issuing new cardroom licences for another 20 years. Smaller existing cardrooms will be allowed to add limited new tables. The bill was supported by 40 Californian tribes.

The 1997 Gambling Control Act imposed a 25-year moratorium on cardroom expansion. After expiring at the beginning of the year, the new law proposed a further 20-year freeze on new licences. The bill establishes that cardrooms with fewer than 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables.