Comanche Nation Casino installs new Velvix slot machines

Comanche casino is the first US venue to offer machines from Velvix.

It will offer three Velvix game titles on six stand-alone Class III progressive machines

US.- Oklahoma’s Comanche Nation Casino (CNC) has installed six new Velvix slot machines on its gaming floor. The casino is the first US venue to offer machines from the Los Angeles-based slot developer.

Owned and operated by Comanche Nation Entertainment, Comanche Nation Casino is located in Lawton and offers more than 800 slot machines, table machines, and video poker. It also features two restaurants and a brewery. It will offer three Velvix game titles on six stand-alone Class III progressive machines: House of Happiness, West Wanted, and Fortuneland.

West Wanted is a western cowboy-themed game and includes three jackpot levels. House of Happiness has a Chinese theme, while Fortuneland has an Asian-inspired theme with two jackpot levels.

Comanche Nation Entertainment COO Jack Crane said: “Expanding and further developing our inventory to feature the latest innovations and technology available is key to optimizing guest satisfaction. Velvix’s machines are original designs that are made in-house, which will help deliver an elevated gaming and entertainment experience to our guests.”

Velvix managing director Chris Wieners added: “As a manufacturer, we look for the most efficient, collaborative and growing partners, which is why we knew CNC was the right choice to introduce our games to the US. CNC has played a vital role in supporting our game design and performance.”

In March, Comanche Nation Entertainment opened the Comanche War Pony Casino. Located in the city of Devol, Oklahoma, it’s the first new CNE property in over a decade. It features 250 gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in Oklahoma. Machines include The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.

Choctaw Nation names new Oklahoma casino

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has announced that its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown, Oklahoma, will be named Choctaw Landing. A groundbreaking ceremony for the venue in southeastern Oklahoma and Choctaw Nation took place on June 14. The venue is due to open in 2023.

The four-story construction of the 200,000 square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165m. The resort will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, and eight table games. It will also offer restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheatre, a beer garden, and a family game zone.