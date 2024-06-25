California warns lottery outlets not to sell tickets to online courier services

CA Lottery says it will not recognise winning tickets purchased through third-party couriers

US.- The California Lottery has clarified to retail outlets that online lottery courier services are not legal in the state. It warned in a press release that it will not recognise winning tickets purchased through third-party couriers and that any retail partner found selling tickets to couriers may face contract termination.

In states where they are permitted, lottery couriers allow customers to order lottery tickets online. The couriers physically purchase the tickets from retail stores using digital wallets. The California Lottery added that retailer bonuses for selling winning tickets would not be paid if tickets were bought through online couriers.