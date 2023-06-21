California Nations Indian Gaming Association adds new members

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the Big Valley Band of Pomo have joined CNIGA.

US.- The California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) has added two more tribes to its membership. Joining CNIGA are the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians and the Big Valley Band of Pomo. With these new additions, the CNIGA has grown from 34 tribes in late 2019 to 50.

Of the CNIGA tribes, forty-four are gaming tribes, giving the organisation nearly 70 per cent of all gaming tribes in California. The Alturas Indian Rancheria, Big Sandy Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Colusa Rancheria, the Karuk Tribe, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation joined CNIGA in February. The latter four tribes are former CNIGA members.

Chairman James Siva said: “I am pleased to welcome Paskenta and Big Valley to the CNIGA family of tribes. Their addition strengthens our voice on gaming and sovereignty issues in California and helps ensure that tribal voices will be heard in the halls of power.”

CNIGA vice-chairman Mike Lopez added: “Chairman Siva has created a welcoming environment and has created a respectful space for tribes to express their views, even when they conflict with the majority. He makes sure all voices are heard. I think tribes recognize this and that is why so many have joined or re-joined the organization.”

The CNIGA associate membership has elected Chris Creasey to the associate member representative position on the CNIGA executive committee, succeeding Russell Witt. Creasey serves as director at Tutor Perini Building Corp, which has an extensive resume in Indian Country and has long been an active associate member of CNIGA.

The associate member representative is a non-voting member of the executive board, who is directly elected by the CNIGA associate membership, comprised of business and professional groups who support the organisation. It has also seen an increase in membership in recent years.

Creasey commented: “I am honored to have been elected to this position. My predecessor set the gold standard on what this position should be as the associate membership saw major growth of the program during his tenure. I am very determined to continue in his footsteps with a singular purpose of continuing this growth.”

California reinstates moratorium on cardroom expansion

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 341, which extends the state’s moratorium on issuing new cardroom licences for another 20 years. Smaller existing cardrooms will be allowed to add limited new tables. The bill was supported by 40 Californian tribes.

The 1997 Gambling Control Act imposed a 25-year moratorium on cardroom expansion. After expiring at the beginning of the year, the new law proposed a further 20-year freeze on new licences. The bill establishes that cardrooms with fewer than 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables.