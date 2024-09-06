Caesars celebrates Responsible Gaming programme’s 35th anniversary

Caesars Entertainment’s celebrates the anniversary during Responsible Gaming Education Month.

US.- Caesars Entertainment is claiming Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2024) this month as the 35th anniversary of its Responsible Gaming programme. It’s 35 years since the company launched Project 21 to educate team members to help prevent underage gambling and the service of alcoholic beverages to minors back in 1989.

Initiatives since then have included the first national helpline for those experiencing gambling problems, training, funding for organisations providing problem gambling resources and services, encouraging customers to use tools such as betting limits and self-exclusion policies and releasing national advertisements.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “Responsible Gaming is at the heart of our business and it’s imperative that we provide the best resources for our guests to encourage safe play. Through the hard work of our Team Members over the last 35 years, we’ve innovated and invested to provide guests with various tools and education opportunities and championing industry change. We’re proud to be a leader in Responsible Gaming and look forward to expanding our programming as the gaming industry evolves.”

MGM Resorts and BetMGM announces RGEM 2024 initiatives at NFL stadiums

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM will again promote the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2024) in September with campaigns at designated National Football League (NFL) stadiums. The campaigns will increase exposure for GameSense, which was licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

GameSense messaging will be promoted at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets), Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans), and State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals).