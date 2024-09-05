Caesars signs deal with Detroit Lions ahead of NFL season

Caesars Entertainment has become the official igaming partner of the team.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season. The deal makes Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner and Caesars Entertainment the official igaming partner of the team.

Caesars with gain use of Detroit Lions logos and marks for online casino games on Caesars’ Digital igaming platforms. Caesars brands, Caesars Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook & casino, Caesars Palace online casino, and Horseshoe online casino, will be featured at Ford Field during Lions games and in radio spots on the Detroit Lions Radio Network and social media.

See also: Caesars Entertainment reports net loss for Q2

Caesars digital president Eric Hession said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the Detroit Lions to bring opportunities to their fans that cater to their interests and are unique to the royal experience only Caesars can deliver. We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with sports fans in Michigan, and partnering with one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL will help us grow that connection as we continue to expand our offerings in the state with the launch of Horseshoe online casino later this year.”

Detroit Lions VP of corporate partnership Mace Aluia added: “As we embark on this season, we’re proud to enhance our fan experiences with Caesars Entertainment. This partnership will unite Lions fans who are passionate about the team, offering them exclusive opportunities to engage with us both at Gamedays at Ford Field and through Caesars’ digital platforms here in Michigan.”

See also: MGM Resorts and BetMGM announces RGEM 2024 initiatives at NFL stadiums