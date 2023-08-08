Bulgaria: self-excluded cannot work in casinos

The National Revenue Agency has confirmed that the ban on entering gaming venues extends to employees.

Bulgaria.- The Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NRA) has confirmed that people who have self-excluded from gambling cannot work in casinos or gaming halls. Employers that breach the rule could be fined up to BGN20,000 (€10,000).

The NRA said it had received inquiries from operators about whether they can hire people who are registered on the country’s gambling self-exclusion register after the list was reintroduced in December after a two-year gap. The agency has confirmed that the Gambling Act bans those who have self-excluded from entering gaming venues, irrespective of whether it is to work or to gamble.

The government reported in April 2023 that 7,200 people had registered for gambling self-exclusion since December. People can register for a minimum time of two years but can apply for their name to be removed from the list before the time has elapsed, pending approval from the NRA’s executive director. However, applying the block to casino employees could make them less willing to self-exclude.

Bulgarian law also prohibits entry to casinos for people wearing uniforms, people aged under 18, people carrying arms, people who lack ID and people under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

