Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino reopens after renovation

US.- Nevada’s Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino, a subsidiary of Affinity Interactive, has reopened following a multimillion-dollar renovation. The company redesigned hotel rooms and renovated the casino floor with a new “Tree Bar” featuring 85″ TVs and additional slot machines.

The reopened resort also includes new dining options, such as BB Chophouse, that will showcase a live-action kitchen in the center of the room.

Jerry West, vice president and general manager of Primm Valley Casino Resorts, said: “We’ve been eagerly anticipating the reopening of Buffalo Bill’s for quite some time. We’re excited to show guests the many upgrades we’ve made, and we are confident they will undoubtedly walk away with a new impression of this property.”

Buffalo Bill’s Star of the Desert Arena has also undergone renovations, including the addition of a half-million-dollar video wall that will offer concert experiences. The 2023 concert lineup will include multiple monthly concerts.

Last year, Affinity Interactive and free-to-play social casino provider Ruby Seven Studios launched A-Play Online, a free-to-play collection of more than 100 casino games. The platform offers blackjack, bingo and video poker and slot games from providers such as Konami, AGS, Everi, Aruze and Incredible Technologies.

Nevada casinos generate $1.22bn in gaming revenue in November

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.22bn in gaming revenue in November. That’s a decrease of 7.6 per cent year-on-year and 4.7 per cent from October 2022. Statewide revenue exceeded $1bn for the 21st consecutive month.

Slots revenue reached $871.1m, up 1.3 per cent compared to November 2021. Multi-denomination slot machines generated $460.8m in revenue. Table, counter and card games revenue was $349.8m, down 24.2%. Blackjack revenue was $95.9m, baccarat $58.7m, roulette $40.2m and craps $38.3m.