BtoBet showcases full retail solution at ICE London

The provider of interconnected omni-channel sports betting solutions will be at ICE London, stand N5-150.

Press release.- BtoBet, the provider of interconnected omni-channel sports betting solutions, has ramped up its Self-Service Betting Terminal (SSBT) and Over The Counter (OTC) solution, with the systems being showcased at the company’s stand at ICE London, N5-150, to be added to its currently available retail solution, that is already live in multiple markets.

The new SSBT solution is highly modular allowing different display options based on business preferences and provides players with the operator’s full online betting offer. The introduction of the new OTC solution, with its advanced user account management and ability to control the odds displayed in multiple TV devices, provides operators with a complete retail sportsbook solution, enabling them to deliver a superior betting experience.

All the bets placed on both the SSBT and OTC are visible in the dedicated back-office via a detailed reporting system, enabling managers to have a complete overview of their betting operations, thus ensuring a highly competitive retail sportsbook.

See also: Neogames’ BtoBet secures regulatory approval for Ontario launch

BtoBet’s acting managing director, Dima Reiderman, said: “BtoBet’s new retail solutions have been the culmination of a lot of hard work to get our retail proposition into a strong place. The company combines best-in-class technology with human technical expertise to deliver a fully customizable retail operation. The solutions are not solely aimed for those bookmakers with a retail network, but even for casino operators which can now offer their own sportsbook and control their brand and player experience, seamlessly cross-promote and drive revenues across their entire business.

“Our aim is to be the first-shop-stop for operators looking for a quality, flexible, and superior sportsbook performance, whether online or retail. We constantly seek to support our operator partners drive incremental revenues and we’re confident that our premium retail solutions, with their heightened functionality, will help that further.”

See also: BtoBet: Europe focused sports betting report highlights strong online growth