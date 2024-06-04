Brydon Carse suspended from cricket over betting breaches

The English bowler placed 360 bets on cricket matches.

UK.- The Cricket Regulator has suspended the English bowler Brydon Carse from the sport for breaches of cricket betting rules. The player was handed a 16-month ban, of which 13 months will be suspended. That means the ban from play will run until August 28. Carse will continue to train with his team.

According to the charges, Carse placed 303 bets on cricket matches between 2017 and 2019. He did not bet on matches in which he played, but cricket players are not allowed to bet on any cricket matches anywhere in the world. The Cricket Regulator noted that Carse had accepted the charges and had demonstrated significant remorse. It had no concerns about other integrity issues.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: “We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket. We support the Cricket Regulator’s decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon’s case.

“He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities. We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers.”

The Cricket Regulator’s interim director Dave Lewis said: “The Cricket Regulator takes any breach of integrity or misconduct rules seriously. Therefore, I encourage any participant, from within the professional game, who has gambled on cricket to come forward. They should not wait to be discovered.”

Although Carse is South African, he qualifies to play for England due to his ancestry and gained a residency qualification in 2019. He has made 14 one-day international (ODI) appearances since 2021.

Last month, the English Football Association charged West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta for allegedly intentionally attempting to get booked in order to influence betting. The Brazilian player has received four charges of misconduct in breach of A Rule E5.1 relating to four Premier League matches between November 2022 and August 2023.

Earlier in the month, the Football Association handed Sandro Tonali a suspended two-month ban after the midfielder admitted to 50 charges of breaching FA Rule E8 by betting on football matches between August 12 and October 12, 2023. The breaches included four instances in which Tonali bet on his own team, Newcastle United. Last year, it banned Ivan Toney for eight months over a breach of betting rules.