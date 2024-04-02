FA charges Sandro Tonali for 50 breaches of betting rules

Tonali is already serving a ban for breaches of betting rules in Italy.

The Newcastle United midfielder must respond this week.

UK.- The English Football Association (FA) has charged the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali with 50 alleged breaches of betting rules last year. It says the charges relate to bets that the player allegedly made between August 12 and October 12, a period before he was banned by the Italian Football Federation for betting offences.

Back in his native Italy, Tonali, 23, is currently serving a 10-month ban from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for violations of betting regulations while he was playing for AC Milan, before his moved to England’s Premier League. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan last July last year for a reported $74 million, a record fee for an Italian player.

The existing FIGC ban means Tonali cannot represent Newcastle or the Italian national team until August, taking him out from Newcastle’s domestic campaign as well as the upcoming European Championships. As part of the ban, Tonali agreed to receive therapy for problem gambling and to make community service speaking appearances in which he would talk about the issue.

Tonali has until Friday (April 5) to respond to the FA’s charges. Newcastle United said: “Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

The charges come after Brentford striker Ivan Toney completed an eight-month ban for 232 violations of the FA’s betting rules. He was also fined £50,000.