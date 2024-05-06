British online gambling yield up 5 per cent for Q4

Real event betting and online slots revenue both rose.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has reported its latest figures for online gambling in Britain. According to its data accounting for most of the market, online gross gambling yield (GGY) in Q4 reached £1.4bn, a rise of 5 per cent year-on-year.

Real event betting GGY was up 2 per cent at £565m, driven by a 1 per cent rise in active monthly player accounts. The number of placed bets fell by 6%. Online slots GGY rose 11 per cent to £614m, with the number of spins up 12 per cent and the number of active accounts up 7 per cent. As for retail betting, GGY was down 3 per cent and total bets and spins fell 1 per cent.

The regulator noted that its figures on active accounts may include a certain amount of double counting when an account is active in more than one month in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Gambling Commission has announced a timeline for the introduction of regulatory reforms, including affordability checks and new restrictions for online casino games. The first changes will see the introduction of “light-touch” affordability checks in August.