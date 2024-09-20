British horseracing: BHA receives UK government Gold Award

The award recognises the British Horseracing Authority’s support for the armed forces.

UK.- The UK government has given the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) a Gold Award in recognition of its long-term support for the British Armed Forces. The award is given to employers that show “exceptional commitment” to veterans and reservists and their families.

The BHA has several measures in place for the armed forces, including bespoke advice and assistance programmes and flexible employment policies. In October 2022, the BHA and the British Armed Forces co-signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

Catherine Beloff, BHA director of legal, governance and business partners, said: “We are immensely proud that less than two years after signing the Armed Forces Covenant we have achieved the highest accolade awarded by the Employer Recognition Scheme.

“Securing a Gold Award is a wonderful accomplishment and a testament to our collective efforts to strengthen the BHA’s valued relationship with the Armed Forces community.

“The BHA is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all our colleagues and will continue to ensure that our employment policies recognise and reflect the unique skills, knowledge and experience that serving personnel, veterans and military families can bring to the organisation.”

Catherine Beloff

Reservist and BHA handicapper Corporal Rachel Brierley-Ambrose said: “I am delighted that the BHA has been awarded Gold as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme for the organisation’s continued support for the Armed Forces community. It is a brilliant achievement and shows that the organisation values the contribution of military personnel working in the BHA and across British racing.

“Joining the Armed Forces Reserves was one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve made. It has allowed me to develop a variety of skills and meet a diverse group of people. I hope that through achieving the Gold award, the BHA can continue to promote the employment of reservists, veterans, cadet forces, adult volunteers and family members of persons serving in the military, and highlight the multitude of benefits they bring to an organisation.”

In August, the BHA announced two new appointments. It named Katie Carr as head of environmental sustainability and Tom Baker as head of social impact. The roles will be funded by the Racing Foundation and overseen by the Industry Programme Group.

The BHA said the new roles would support the long-term strategy for British horseracing, enhancing the positive impact on local communities and the sport’s response to environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, the body has published a new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move was a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.