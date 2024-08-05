BHA announces two appointments

The British Horseracing Authority has named Katie Carr as head of environmental sustainability and Tom Baker as head of social impact.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced two new appointments. It’s named Katie Carr as head of environmental sustainability and Tom Baker as head of social impact. The roles will be funded by the Racing Foundation and overseen by the Industry Programme Group.

The BHA said the new roles would support the long-term strategy for British horseracing, enhancing the positive impact on local communities and the sport’s response to environmental challenges.

Carr will work on developing an industry-wide approach to future-proofing racing and breeding against existing and emerging environmental challenges, includes mitigating the risks of a changing climate and adapting to changing legal responsibilities and public expectations. She previously worked at Goodwood Group on the sustainability strategy for the 11,000-acre estate. Before that, she spent five years at The Jockey Club.

Baker comes to the BHA on a one-year secondment from The Jockey Club, where he was responsible for developing a community and social impact strategy. He will work with initiatives like Racing Together and Racing to School.

BHA director of strategy and change Alison Enticknap said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Katie and Tom to their new positions. Both bring subject-specific knowledge, understanding and expertise, alongside valuable experience of working in the racing industry – essential qualities for these cross-industry coordination roles.”

Tansy Challis, CEO of the Racing Foundation, said: “Environmental sustainability and community engagement, and the way they are inextricably linked to the wider social impact agenda, are two of the Racing Foundation’s four key areas of focus alongside equine welfare and racing’s people.”

Carr commented: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help shape British racing’s approach to addressing and adapting to the various environmental challenges we face. Racing and breeding have a direct relationship with the natural environment and I know how much activity is already underway in this space, as well as the extensive expertise that exists.”

Baker said: “From initiatives that open up development opportunities in our sport to underrepresented groups, to partnerships that help address loneliness in our communities, British racing and breeding already has a positive impact across the country. These are activities that have a direct benefit, but also help us attract the more purpose-driven recruits, participants and fans into the industry.”

Last month, the BHA announced the publication of its new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move was a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.