British gambling yield down 4% quarter-on-quarter

Gross gambling yield for Q3 came in at £1.20bn.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has published its data on British gross gambling yield for the third quarter. It reported that GGY for the three months ending September 30 reached £1.20bn. That’s a drop of 4 per cent from the previous quarter.

The regulator noted that the number of bets and active accounts also fell in the three months. The number of bets and spins played online fell by 1 per cent and the number of active accounts by 9 per cent, although casino customers were up 15 per cent.

Online real-event betting saw GGY of £452m, down 6 per cent sequentially. Online slots revenue fell 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to £548m and casino gaming gell fell 5 per cent. Only virtual betting saw a rise in GGY, up 2 per cent.

Land-based gaming GGY fell too, down 8 per cent at £540m. Over-the-counter (OTC) GGY was down 15 per cent at £165m, self-service betting terminals generated £92m, down 3 per cent, and machine GGY was £281m, down 4 per cent.

The Gambling Commission has also published its latest report on statistics showing the size and transformation of the UK gambling market. It focused on the impact of macro trends on gambling behaviours as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulator reported that approximately 15 million people currently gamble on products licensed under the UK’s Gambling Act 2005, noting that this is around the same number of people who have visited a museum or gallery at least once in the last year.

Gambling Commission tells Bacta to “raise the bar” with code of conduct

Speaking at this year’s Bacta Convention in London, Ian Angus, director of policy at the Gambling Commission, called on operators to do more to raise standards. He particularly asked Bacta to consider expanding its Land-Based Game Design Code of Conduct.

He praised Bacta members for devising the voluntary code as well as for trialling cashless payments through apps and digital age verification solutions on gaming machines. However, he asked if Bacta’s limit-setting standard could be improved through the provision of staff alerts on server-based terminals and the introduction of real-time algorithms that identify harmful play and trigger an on-screen alert and force a “cooling off period”.