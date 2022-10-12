British gambling reforms reportedly delayed until next year

Nadine Dorries, the former head of the DCMS, is said to be furious.

UK.- It’s been over two years since the UK government started its review of gambling legislation with a view to overhauling the 2005 Gambling Act. But despite reports that a white paper was almost ready for publication before the summer, it now seems that the process of legislative change won’t start until at least after the Christmas break.

With a new prime minister now installed in Downing Street and several legislative projects facing the chop, it’s been rumoured that the review of gambling legislation may be dropped completely. That doesn’t seem to be the case yet, but it now seems unlikely that the process will get underway this year.

The Daily Mail claims that a fifth postponement to the release of the white paper outlining proposed changes in gambling legislation means that it now won’t see light until at least January. It reported that the new head of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, Michelle Donelan, had told colleagues the paper “needs a lot of work”.

However, the former DCMS head, Nadine Dorries, criticised the further delay. She said: “The reforms have already been through Cabinet sign-off prior to the new PM taking office. I have no idea what the delay can possibly be. They need to crack on with this stuff.”