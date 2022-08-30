British Gambling Commission reportedly investigating ten suicides

The Gambling Commission said it will want information on how much the men wagered.

The British regulator has written to gambling operators to make enquiries about ten men who took their own lives.

UK.- The Gambling Commission is reportedly investigating whether ten suicides have links to gambling. It’s written to operators to ask them whether they had accounts registered to the men at the time they took their own lives. The list of names is said to include that of the former footballer Joey Beauchamp.

The Substack news account Earnings and More says it has seen a letter sent to many gambling operators in the UK in which the Gambling Commission says: “At this stage we simply ask (that) you review your customer database and advise whether you have any records of a customer relationship with any of these individuals”.

It goes on to say: “Given the limited nature of the information we have provided, you may want to conduct open-source or other checks to cross-reference what you find.”

In the event that any of the men did have accounts with the operators, the regulator said it will want details on how much money the customer lost and “clarification if you were aware of any concerns about Gambling-related harm” and “as to whether you were aware that an individual had taken their own life”.

Last year, the Gambling Commission fined Aspers Casino in Stratford, London, £650,000 for social responsibility failings after an investigation found that a 37-year-old customer killed himself the same night that he lost £25,000 playing roulette and slot machines.

Back in 2020, the Gambling Commission found that Playtech’s subsidiary PT Entertainment Services (PTES) committed serious social responsibility, anti-money laundering and VIP failings after concluding its investigation into the case of a customer who took his own life in 2017.