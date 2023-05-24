British Gambling Commission publishes priorities for evidence-based development

The Gambling Commission will seek to develop more evidence in six areas.

The Gambling Commission has identified areas of focus for the next three years.

UK.- The British gambling regulator, the Gambling Commission, has published its paper on evidence gaps and priorities for the three years to 2026. The paper lists priority areas of regulation that the regulator has identified as needing evidence-based development.

The regulator plans to conduct evidence-based development in the areas of gateway gambling products, the variation of gambling experiences and the impact of gambling harms.

The regulator said: “The document outlines a cohesive and consistent framework for improving the evidence base, in line with our regulatory duties. Following our successful Setting the Evidence Agenda conference earlier this year, it will also help external stakeholders better understand the scope of our remit and where they can contribute to improving the evidence base.”

It identified six evidence themes to cover the gaps and research questions that it seeks to answer in order to regulate effectively:

early gambling experiences and gateway products

the range and variability of gambling experiences

gambling-related harms and vulnerability

the impact of operator practices

product characteristics and risk

illegal gambling and crime.

The regulator added: “With the Gambling Act Review White Paper now published, the next few years provide a further opportunity to make real progress towards making gambling in Great Britain safer, fairer and crime-free.”

Gambling Commission consultations

Last week, the Gambling Commission‘s deputy chief executive Sarah Gardner said that the results of some of the regulator’s gambling white paper consultations will be published this summer. She told the Lotteries Council Annual Conference that the commission needed to “get it right” on its consultations regarding Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice.

She promised attendees that “less haste and more speed will be our approach” and said it was the regulator’s “intention that the first set of white paper-related LCCP consultations will be published this summer and pre-consultation engagement with stakeholders will have begun in a number of other policy areas”.