US.- A temporary pause in play will be experienced by players while the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) launches new lottery terminals at retail and hospitality locations across the province. The new terminals will go live on May 26 and are intended to speemake purchases faster.

For national games, Daily Grand and Daily Grand Extra sales and validations will stop at 7.30pm on Thursday. Lotto Max and Lotto Max Extra sales and validations will stop from 7.30pm on Friday and Lotto 6/49 and Lotto 6/49 Extra at 7.30pm on Saturday.

For regional lottery, BC/49 and BC/49 Extra sales and validations will stop at 730pm on Saturday; BC 50/50 at 9pm on Saturday; Pacific Hold’Em at 11.30pm on Saturday; Keno at 11.30pm on Saturday; Sports Action at 4pm on Saturday and Poker Lotto sales and validations at 11pm on Saturday.