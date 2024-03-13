British and Swedish gambling regulators extend agreement on exchange of information

The Gambling Commission and Spelinspektionen have extended their existing Memorandum of Understanding.

UK.- The British Gambling Commission and the Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen have signed an extension of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on information exchange.

The regulators said they would provide operational assistance to each other, promote a common understanding of legitimate interests and engage on matters of policy and operational interest.

Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said: “The gambling market is global and it is important to have good relations in order to cooperate with other gambling authorities. Although our markets differ, we have many common areas where we can learn from each other and exchange experiences. By working together, we can achieve our common goals of a healthy and safe gambling market.”

The original MoU was signed in 2019. Spelinspektionen also has agreements with Kansspelautoriteit in the Netherlands as well as the Maltese and Gibraltarian gambling regulators.

Swedish gambling revenue

Spelinspektionen has published preliminary data suggesting that gambling revenue in Sweden fell by 1.2 per cent last year. Revenue for 2023 came in at SEK 27.13bn (€2.42bn).

The biggest decline was at Svenska Spel’s land-based Casino Cosmopol casinos, where revenue fell 11.4 per cent. Svenska Spel has already announced plans to close two of its three casinos as a result. The state lottery and slots segment saw revenue fall by 3.6 per cent to SEK 5.60bn.