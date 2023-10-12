Brazil: senate rapporteurs propose amendments to sports betting bill

The Senate Economic Affairs Commission has appointed senator Angelo Coronel as its rapporteur.

Brazil.- The Senate Economic Affairs Commission has named the senator Angelo Coronel as rapporteur for Brazil’s sports betting legislation, Bill 3,626/2023. A member of the Partido Social Democrático representing Bahia, he will report on commission meeting developments and relay proposed amendments.

Coronel has reportedly already presented an amendment that seeks to legalise all kinds of gaming in Brazil and another that would repeal the Criminal Misdemeanors Law. Coronel has favoured gambling legislation, having formerly served as rapporteur for a pending bill that seeks the legalisation of casinos.

The Senate’s Sports Commission (Cesp), whose rapporteur is the former footballer Romário de Souza Faria, has put forward 54 proposed amendments.

Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a provisional measure on sports betting on July 25. The final bill on sports betting regulation outlines a legal framework and rules on taxation, advertising and marketing, sports integrity and player protection. It was passed by the Chamber of Deputies on September 13. The legislation and proposed amendments will be submitted to the Senate Plenary following review by November 11.