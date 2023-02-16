Brazil: new Embratur president leans towards gambling regulation

Embratur president Marcelo Freixo has recognised that regulation could benefit tourism.

Brazil.- Marcelo Freixo, the new president of the Brazilian Tourism Institute (Embratur), voted against Bill 442/91 in February last year, but he seems to be coming around to the idea of legalising gambling in his new position. He’s confirmed that Embratur is following how gambling could boost tourism in Brazil.

The tourism industry is interested in the promotion of gambling and regulation in Brazil, particularly land-based casinos, which could draw both Brazilian and foreign tourists.

Last year Bill 442/91 got a positive vote in the Chamber of Deputies and went to the Senate but failed to receive approval from then president Jair Bolsonaro. Despite having voted against it, in an interview with Rádio BandNews, Freixo has now defended the regulation.

“I think this industry is already happening in many places, but we need to analyse the situation very carefully,” he said.

He stressed that the government must take a responsible approach, saying: “it can be important as long as it’s done carefully and responsibly”.

Embratur would be a major beneficiary of the legalisation of land-based casinos, igaming, sports betting, bingo and jogo do bicho, receiving 12 per cent of the funds gaming contributes to the state.

It would receive funds via the CIDE-Juegos tax collection agency, which would divert 10 per cent of the funds to sports, 16 per cent to the State participation Fund (FPE) and 16 per cent to the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM), among others.

It’s estimated that gaming would generate $3.8bn a year in taxes, while gaming would also generate 200,000 jobs and formalise around 450,000.