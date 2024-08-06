Focus Gaming News | North America | iGaming

Bragg Gaming signs partnership with Kero Gaming

Kero Gaming will integrate its product suite onto the Bragg HUB content aggregation platform.
08/06/24

Bragg Gaming Group has signed a deal with Kero Gaming to bring its sports betting options to its aggregation platform.

US.- Igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has signed a deal with Kero Gaming, which will integrate its product suite onto the Bragg HUB content aggregation platform. The Kero platform combines in-play betting markets, live chat, and live streaming.

Ivica Jovanovski, head of aggregation at Bragg Gaming Group said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our aggregation customers access to Kero’s suite of sportsbook products for the first time. We’re confident that this agreement will serve as a useful growth tool as we look to increase the sports betting technologies and platforms available to our customers globally.”

Tomash Devenishek, CEO at Kero Sports, added: “Kero is focused on enhancing and providing innovation to the sports betting community by integrating our advanced technology with our real-time micro markets offering. “Our partnership with Bragg is a significant step forward in allowing us to deliver our exceptional sports betting products globally. It’s great to advance this agenda with Bragg as a partner.”

