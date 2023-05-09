Bragg Gaming launches content with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

The company has introduced its new Bragg Studios content in the US state.

US.- The igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has launched its new content and technology with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in Pennsylvania. The launch builds on the company’s Spin Games content that is already live in the state and introduces its proprietary Bragg Studios content.

Customers at both BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com can access content such as Fairy Dust by Atomic Slot Lab and content from the company’s Powered by Bragg program via its Remote Game Server (RGS) technology.

Bragg previously launched its RGS technology and content with the operator in New Jersey, Ontario and Michigan in 2022.

Yaniv Sherman, chief executive officer at Bragg, said: “Through the launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with RSI’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in Pennsylvania, we continue to expand existing relationships and grow the markets we address across North America. We are delighted to roll out our new RGS technology and content with a leading operator in a large and growing U.S. market and look to continue our ongoing work with RSI as we provide their Pennsylvania players with engaging content and a great gaming entertainment experience.”

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer for RSI, added: “Through our experience with the Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg portfolios in other North American markets, we are excited to expand the markets where we offer Bragg content to now include online casino players in Pennsylvania at Betrivers.com and PlaysugarHouse.com. Bragg’s content clearly resonates with our players and we are confident that our continually growing base of customers in Pennsylvania will enjoy the best-in-class entertainment experience provided by their content library.”

Bragg Gaming reported strong full-year results for 2022, with record revenue, gross profit and EBITDA. Revenue for the full year was up by 45.2 per cent at €84.7m, and the trend continued into the fourth quarter, with revenue up 50.3 per cent at €23.7m.

The results come after a year that saw Bragg enter Ontario and the Bahamas and complete its $30m acquisition of Spin Games. The largest portion of full-year revenue (€36.8m) came from the Netherlands, where the online gaming market opened in October 2021. That was followed by Curaçao (€17.2m) and Malta (€14.6m).

Pennsylvania gaming revenue exceeds $500m for first time

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $515.2m in March. That’s an increase of 11.35 per cent compared March 2022 and the first time that revenue has surpassed half a billion since legalised gambling began in 2006.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to $225.4m, while retail table games revenue decreased 8.9 per cent to $85.8m.