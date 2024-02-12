Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2023 revenue hits $954.4m

Revenue was up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Boyd Gaming Corporation has reported its financial results for Q4 and the year ended December 31. In Q4, revenue reached $954.4m, an increase of approximately 3.4 per cent year-on-year. Net income was $92.6m, or $0.94 per share, down approximately 46.4 per cent.

For full-year 2023, Boyd Gaming reported revenue of $3.7bn, an increase of approximately 3.7 per cent from 2022. Net income was $620.0m, or $6.12 per share, compared to $639.4m for 2022.

Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith stated: “The fourth quarter’s strong performance was a fitting conclusion to another record year for our Company. Our fourth-quarter and full-year results were driven by our diversified portfolio, consistent core customer trends, and solid returns from our recent property investments.”

See also: Boyd Gaming revenue increases slightly in Q2

In Q4, Boyd Gaming’s Las Vegas Locals segment saw consistent revenue and adjusted EBITDAR. The Downtown Las Vegas segment witnessed revenue growth of approximately 1.4 per cent, while the Midwest & South segment returned to growth (just), with both revenue and adjusted EBITDAR increasing by approximately 0.28 per cent. The Online segment experienced growth following the introduction of sports betting in Ohio in January 2023.

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on January 15.