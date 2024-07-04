Boundless gold awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s “Luck O’ The Irish Cash Strike”

The game includes the studio’s new networked Jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s renowned folklore series returns in style as a host of thrilling mechanics lead the way including the lavish Cash Strike Bonus round and the studio’s brand-new Rapid-Fire Jackpots in “Luck O’ The Irish Cash Strike“.

The classic 3×3 grid takes its place under a true Irish rainbow in the countryside as a feast of fruits is accompanied by diamond and golden coin symbols in the base game.

All Lucky Charm Cash symbols landing on reels one or three are collected when they land alongside a Cash Collect symbol on reel two.

Similarly, the game’s eye-catching Cash Strike Bonus Round is triggered when cash symbols land on both reels one and three alongside a Cash Strike Collect symbol on reel two. Optimizing chances for grand wins, all coins that land during the bonus game are collected which resets the total number of free spins to three and continues until all free spins run out.

Returns are also maximized for players through the game’s Gold Pot feature, which sees every Cash or Cash Strike symbol that lands per spin added to the Gold Pot meter above the reels. With the chance of dropping at any point during the gameplay, players are guaranteed additional access to the Cash Strike Bonus Game.

The newest iteration of one of Blueprint’s most popular series also sees players benefit from the recent launch of the studio’s new networked Jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots. Landing five Rapid Fire symbols anywhere on the reels triggers the Rapid Fire Wheel, offering stake multiplier wins ranging from 5x to 1,000x or one of five progressive pots from Mini to Mega King.

“Luck O’ The Irish Cash Strike” marks the latest release from Blueprint Gaming’s jam-packed summer slot schedule. “A host of titles are still on the horizon and will all feature the studio’s groundbreaking new system as well as Jackpot King variants,” the company said.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Whilst paying testament to the success of our iconic Irish-themed series, we’re confident the incorporation of the engaging and high-reward Cash Strike Bonus Round alongside our new Rapid Fire Jackpots mechanic will make Luck O’ The Irish Cash Strike a real winner with players.”

Then, he added: “With our exciting summer roadmap already in full force, our latest instalment sets the bar with an exciting quest for golden treasures.”