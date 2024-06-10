Blueprint Gaming adds Rapid Fire Jackpots to its jackpot product suite

The new system will be initially available in the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and .com-regulated markets.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has introduced its new networked jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots, designed to offer smaller but more regularly achievable wins.

The creator of the progressive system, Jackpot King, is shaking up the space by introducing more frequent pot wins and thrilling sessions to accompany its revered branded and proprietary titles associated with the UK’s leading slots provider.

Landing five Rapid Fire symbols anywhere on the reels triggers the Rapid Fire Wheel, which then offers stake multiplier wins ranging from 5x to 1000x or one of five progressive pots from Mini to Mega King.

With pot values between £/€250 and £/€7,500, the new system delivers achievable, frequent wins, engaging players with the very real prospect of dropping significant prizes.

Upon launch, the new system will be initially available in the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and .com-regulated markets via direct integrations with additional regions including Ontario to come online soon.

Furthermore, a host of major industry operator brands are set to benefit from Rapid Fire Jackpots when it makes its debut on June 27th, with the new slot King Kong Cash DJPrime8, the latest instalment of Blueprint’s hugely popular series, will see the great ape swing in to kick-start the new system.

The introduction of Rapid Fire Jackpots is designed to be a complementary offering to the industry-renowned Jackpot King progressive system with potential wins for each continuing to attract the widest possible range of slot enthusiasts.

Charlie Jacka, head of product at Blueprint Gaming said: “Rapid Fire Jackpots is the result of our consistent research into player trends and market forces. The lower, more frequent wins it offers will fill a gap in the market and add another string to our bow, strengthening our position in several key markets.

“We’re always looking at new ways we can work with our trusted operator partners to give their players even more value and entertainment and with our reputation as the Jackpot Kings, we’re thrilled to launch a new product that will shake up the space and offer something new.”

Jo Purvis, director of marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, added: “This a milestone in our provision of jackpot systems and sits perfectly alongside Jackpot King, offering an incredibly comprehensive offering for operators to choose from.

“We believe the increased frequency of drops will resonate with players and boost engagement across the board. It’s the biggest shift in jackpot games in recent years and we’re excited to see how it performs.”