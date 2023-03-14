Borgata Hotel Casino to unveil $55m renovation of The Water Club

MGM Resorts International will launch the rebranded MGM Tower.

US.- MGM Resorts is to unveil a $55m redesign and rebranding of The Water Club at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. To mark the 20th anniversary of the venue, The Water Club will be renamed the MGM Tower.

Work included revamping the 700 guestrooms and the addition of luxury Vista Suites with views of the Atlantic City skyline at the tower’s corners. Newly remodelled rooms will be available beginning in April with the project slated for completion by Memorial Day weekend.

MGM said the remodel spans from arrival to new accommodations reflecting a contemporary and playful personality with nautical design elements inspired by Atlantic City’s Marina District. According to it press release, “light and airy guest rooms will feature bright yet warm decor with a nautical palette of neutral and blue tones accented with deep wood finishes embodying a sophisticated coastal feel”.

The Borgata also is introducing a 9,000 square-foot event space on the 32nd floor with views and tailor-made event capabilities in the location of the former Immersion Spa.

Corey Sanders, chief operating officer for MGM Resorts International, said: “Introducing the MGM Tower connects Borgata with the unparalleled entertainment and resort experiences MGM Resorts is recognized for worldwide.

“We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future.”

“As we approach the resort’s 20th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to remaining a leader in hospitality and entertainment by continuing to evolve the Borgata experience,” said Travis Lunn, the resort’s president & COO. “We look forward to sharing our new vision with Borgata’s incredible guests in the coming months.”

