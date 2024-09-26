Booming Games releases a new game: “Gold Gold Gold 5000”

Booming Games’ new game is a follow-up to the previous chart-topper “Gold Gold Gold”, with a much bigger max win potential.

Press release.- Booming Games has launched Gold Gold Gold 5000, the follow-up to its hugely popular game Gold Gold Gold, but with an even bigger max win potential.

Gold Gold Gold 5000 is set across five reels and three rows with 20 paylines active in the base game. As the name suggests, this is a slot packed with golden bonus features and a max win potential of 5,000x the player’s bet.

According to the company, in this game players will watch the reels spin with the potential for stacked wilds to land in the base game – wilds can sit on top of each other and cover the entire reel to form even more win combos.

In the base game, if three scatter symbols land, players are taken to the free spins bonus game. To begin with, players receive ten free games but with an unlimited number of retriggers up for grabs, every time the Scatters land, there is potential to turn them into more golden Free Games. The scatters have the Midas touch. If five scatters land anywhere at any time, players are awarded a top prize of 5,000x.

As with all of Booming Games’ slots, Gold Gold Gold 5000 is certified for launch in core regulated markets including Sweden, the UK, Italy, Romania and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games, said: “If you liked Gold Gold Gold, you’ll absolutely love Gold Gold Gold 5000. We are following the industry trends, and offering our players even bigger prizes on our top-performing games! So the chase is even more lucrative and exciting.

“Not only that but with a max win potential of 5,000x, this is a game that really does provide the big win players are looking for. As a studio, it’s always nice to develop a hit slot, and use it as a platform to offer even more to the players who loved it, setting up a new bar for the max win on their favourite game.”