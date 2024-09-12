Frederik Niehusen, Chief Commercial Officer at Booming Games, shares his expectations for the upcoming SBC Summit 2024 and offers insights into his views on the Portuguese igaming market.

Interviews.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, discussed the company’s upcoming attendance at SBC Summit, its new products, key markets, and the partnership with Ronaldinho.

What will Booming Games be showcasing at the SBC Summit?

At the SBC Summit, Booming Games is set to showcase our upcoming, exciting products to a broad audience, including our valued partners, clients and prospects. We’ve got a couple of intriguing projects in the pipeline that we’re eager to share, along with some new collaborations that we’re excited to announce.

To make our presence even more engaging, we’ll have Ronaldinho’s mascot on hand to interact with attendees, adding a fun and memorable touch to our booth. We’re looking forward to connecting with everyone and giving a sneak peek into what’s next for Booming Games!

Do you see Portugal itself as an important market?

Absolutely, Portugal is an important market for us. We just launched our first client in Portugal a month ago, and the market is showing great potential. Portugal is a fast-growing player in the igaming industry, with recent regulatory changes creating a more structured and secure environment.

This not only fosters responsible gaming but also builds trust among players, making Portugal increasingly attractive. Opportunities for partnerships with local operators are expanding, which helps with market penetration and boosts brand visibility. Plus, Portugal’s strategic location in Europe serves as a gateway for further expansion into other Portuguese-speaking markets, like Brazil.

Do you expect Booming Games’ partnership with Ronaldinho to get attention in Portugal?

Our partnership with Ronaldinho has garnered significant global attention, and we’ve seen strong interest from players in Portugal as well. The launch of Ronaldinho Spins during the Copa America and European Championships was perfectly timed and definitely resonated with the Portuguese audience.

We’re also excited to announce that we’ll soon be releasing another Ronaldinho-themed game, which won’t be a slot, as part of our efforts to diversify our portfolio. Given the success of our first release and Ronaldinho’s enduring popularity, we fully expect our continued collaboration to create even more buzz in Portugal.

How has the first game in the series been received in Brazil?

Ronaldinho Spins was extremely well received in Brazil. Even though Ronaldinho retired some time ago, he remains a legendary figure in the country, and his status played a big part in the game’s strong reception. We had an exclusive launch with Betano, one of Brazil’s largest operators, and the success of that launch was a significant achievement for the company. The enthusiasm from Brazilian players has exceeded our expectations, and it’s clear that Ronaldinho’s connection with fans continues to be as strong as ever.

Can you tell us anything about future collaborations on the way?

The collaboration with Ronaldinho has really highlighted the significant impact these kinds of partnerships have. We’ve seen how they can help grow the company, and because of this success, we’ve decided to continue partnering with more famous figures in the future. While we can’t share specific details just yet, we encourage everyone to stay tuned for some exciting developments ahead.