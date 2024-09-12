Booming Games launches Chief Hawk’s Spirit Walk

This Native American–themed game is a classic 5×4 slot with 30 fixed paylines and multiple of features.

Press release.- Booming Games is welcoming a brand new slot: Chief Hawk’s Spirit Walk. Available from 12th September, this Native American–themed addition to Booming’s casino collection is a classic 5×4 slot with 30 fixed paylines and a whole feast of features.

Those features include the Spirit Walk re-spins, triggered when a Stacked Wild lands in full on the reels. Reels are locked, and the Stacked Wild moves from right to left, triggering wins along the way. The multiplier increases with each cascade, rising from 1x up to 100x.

Players can collect five Scatter symbols and fill the Dream Catcher meter – setting off 12 Free Spins, increasing multipliers, and a guaranteed payout. There’s a Bonus Buy option too, so they can skip straight to the feature for sure-fire wins.

See also: Booming Games presents Classic Coins, a slot that combines nostalgia with modern thrills

As with all of the provider’s titles, Chief Hawk’s Spirit Walk has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “We’re delighted to introduce Chief Hawk’s Spirit Walk to the Booming Games family. It’s a classic 5×4 slot with a whole host of features. Look out for the Dream Catchers, the bonus symbol that will lead to Mystic Wins and your wildest dreams coming true.”